KEY POINTS In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration issued a ruling that invalidated China's claims in the South China Sea

However, China refuses to acknowledge the verdict

Last month, the European Union voiced its endorsement of the Philippines' assertions in the South China Sea

The Philippines Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution denouncing China's ongoing harassment of Filipino fishermen and its continuous encroachments into the West Philippine Sea.

The resolution, serving as an expression of the sentiments of the upper chamber but lacking binding authority, also called on the Philippine government to take necessary steps in asserting and safeguarding the nation's sovereign rights, while further urging China to cease its unlawful activities.

The Philippines and various other nations have consistently voiced their disapproval of Beijing's forceful actions within the resource-rich region. These actions include the intimidation of Philippine vessels by Chinese coast guard, navy, and maritime militias, as well as the construction of artificial islands.

"This bipartisan effort tells the Filipino people that when it comes to matters of national sovereignty, we will never be bullied into submission," said Sen. Risa Hontiveros, one of the senators who filed the resolution. "The fight against China's reckless behavior in the West Philippine Sea does not end here."

A prior Senate resolution introduced by Hontiveros urged the government to present Beijing's actions to the United Nations General Assembly. Senators convened in a private meeting Monday with security authorities and Foreign Affairs head Enrique Manalo to deliberate on the upper chamber's position concerning Hontiveros' resolution.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri emphasized that Hontiveros' resolution had not been diluted or weakened in its content.

"What happened here was we strengthened the position of the government. Now, we gave them several options to choose on how to deal with our neighbors in the north," Zubiri said, according to Philippines News Agency.

The resolution urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to elevate global awareness regarding China's mistreatment of Filipino fishermen and its continuous disregard for the 2016 Hague ruling. It also recommended utilizing international platforms to gather multilateral support for upholding the landmark decision, increasing understanding of the West Philippine Sea situation, and collaborating with likeminded nations to encourage Beijing's compliance with the ruling.

Furthermore, the resolution called upon the DFA to submit a resolution to the United Nations General Assembly that would demand the cessation of activities that harass Philippine vessels and violate the country's established rights in the West Philippine Sea. It also advised pursuing additional diplomatic approaches that the DFA deems suitable and necessary.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration had issued a ruling that invalidated China's broad maritime claims in the South China Sea, encompassing regions referred to by the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea. Despite this, China refuses to acknowledge the verdict.

Last month, the European Union (EU) voiced its endorsement of the Philippines' assertions in the South China Sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the EU was ready to provide assistance to the country. This assistance could involve activities like sharing information, conducting threat assessments, and enhancing the capabilities of the Philippines' National Coast Watch Center and Coast Guard.

During her address at Malacañang, von der Leyen referred to the 2016 arbitral ruling as "legally binding." This ruling had nullified China's extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea.