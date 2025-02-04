The entrepreneur's path to heightened success in the business realm is rooted in hard work, consistency, resilience and an unshakeable commitment to making a difference. Pinagare Mogodi, who today is the CEO of Matsapa-A-Botshelo (MAB) Group, was born into modest circumstances, and his story mirrors the journey of several entrepreneurs who have risen to the top in their fields from the ground up. His early years, he recalls, were shaped by the influence of his uncle, Ignatius Oupa Mphomane, a businessman, who instilled in him the values of perseverance, hard work and integrity. This played a crucial role in his approach to business leadership.

Establishment of the MAB Group

Pinagare founded Matsapa-A-Botshelo (MAB) Group in 2010, a diversified conglomerate operating across the mining, logistics, construction, and real estate sectors. It has established itself as a formidable player in South Africa's mining and export coal industry. He aimed to build a profitable company that would contribute positively to the economy and the community. Though financial struggles and project delays marked the early days for the MAB Group, Mogodi's strategic leadership, resilience, and long-term visions helped steer the company back on track.

Setting sights on expansion

As 2025 unfolds, the company is setting its sights on expansion and strategic evolution. It is exploring partnerships with funding institutions and financial backers to scale its operations. A key focus of MAB's future strategy is to lead change in operations at Richards Bay Port, one of South Africa's most critical export hubs. The company intends to change the dynamics of the port by introducing innovative solutions, optimizing logistics, and streamlining coal export processes. The group, which owns three mines with over 30 years of lifespan, employs over 500 individuals directly and indirectly has a proven track record of managing billion-rand contracts.

Advice to the gen-next in the world of business

Pinagare Mogodi's leadership has helped MAB Group become a success story empowering communities, especially in South Africa. He has a few pieces of advice to share with the gen-next in the world of business –

Commitment is crucial in reaching the goals one desires for one's company; he highlights. Purpose-driven work: Mogodi explains that young talents in the business world must also work toward doing something that could impact people's lives, like empowering them and inspiring them to be their best versions.

Community empowerment at the core

One major factor that has helped Pinagare Mogodi reach influential success in the business realm is his commitment to empowering communities, which he says is at the core of his business. He has been vocal about his commitment to job creation and community empowerment, especially in South Africa.

MAB Group has thus far launched several workforce development and specialized training programs to equip people with the skills needed for long-term employment. His leadership is anchored in honesty, long-term impact and integrity. He desires to create a legacy that inspires generations to pursue greatness.