Pope Francis delivered an impassioned Christmas Day message calling for an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, asking "the sound of arms be silenced."

This year's Christmas celebration coincided with the launch of the 2025 Holy Year, a Catholic Jubilee expected to draw 32 million pilgrims to Rome, CBS News reported.

Francis has consistently urged for dialogue to resolve the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as ongoing strife in regions like Sudan and Myanmar.

"I invite every individual, and all people of all nations ... to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions," the pontiff said.

Speaking from St. Peter's Basilica during his "Urbi et Orbi" address, the Pope appealed for leaders to embrace dialogue and ceasefires, specifically in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan.

Highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where over 45,000 Palestinians have been killed since 2023, he also urged the release of hostages and the unimpeded delivery of aid.

Originally published in Latin Times