KEY POINTS Kari Lake said U.S. President Joe Biden is leading the country into World War III

Lake questioned the Biden admin's assistance to Ukraine's war effort against Russia

Donald Trump sees Lake as his model vice presidential pick for the 2024 elections

Former news anchor and defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has accused the Biden administration of pushing the U.S. to the brink of a new world war.

In an interview with Hungarian television channel M1, Lake said many people in the U.S. believe President Joe Biden is "leading us into a very dangerous place, a World War III."

Lake argued that the Biden administration is using taxpayers' money "to finance a third world war."

"The people of Arizona are asking why are we sending two hundred billion dollars, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine to start a war on the other side of the world when we have an emergency on our border?" Lake said.

Lake also shared a similar sentiment during the Conservative Political Action Conference dinner last March, saying that billions of dollars were "being sent overseas to start World War III."

The Arizona Republican's remarks echoed previous statements by former President Donald Trump warning that a third world war could happen under Biden's watch.

Similarities between Lake and Trump's statements about World War III came after rumors that the failed Arizona candidate is being considered as the former president's running mate in the 2024 elections.

Axios reported that Trump is strongly considering selecting a woman as his vice president in next year's elections, with Lake as a model for his vice presidential pick, according to people who discussed the topic with the former president.

According to the report, Lake meets the top qualification to become Trump's vice president: her willingness to defend him "vociferously, no matter the issue or controversy."

However, several friends of the former president warned Lake could be a liability to the Trump campaign, saying that the former Arizona TV personality could outshine him and harbor dreams of becoming a president in the future.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, downplayed speculations surrounding his VP pick for 2024.

"President Trump will choose his running mate on his own time, and those who are playing the media game are doing so at their own peril," Cheung said.

During the 2022 midterm elections, Trump endorsed the gubernatorial candidacy of Lake against then-Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs.

But Lake lost to Hobbs by a laser-thin margin of more than 17,000 votes, the closest election of last year's gubernatorial election cycle.

Lake filed a lawsuit in December, seeking the court to either overturn the election results or redo the election in Maricopa County, Arizona's most populated county.

However, the Maricopa County Superior Court dismissed Lake's lawsuit. The defeated Republican candidate also tried to elevate her electoral protest to Arizona's Court of Appeals and Supreme Court, but both judicial bodies dismissed her lawsuit.