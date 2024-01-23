Prime Real Estate: Original Amazon House Up For Sale
The house where Jeff Bezos founded online shopping mammoth Amazon is up for sale, offering one lucky buyer the chance to own a piece of internet history.
Bezos and his then-wife MacKenzie Scott were renting the single-story, three-bedroom home near Seattle in the mid 1990s when they began selling books online from the garage.
Amazon lore holds that the garage was outfitted only with a computer, basic office supplies and a desk constructed from a door bought from a home improvement center.
Originally the company shipped only books -- Amazon says the first one was titled "Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models Of The Fundamental Mechanisms Of Thought."
But within a few short years it became the default choice for online shoppers all over the world, pushing its current market capitalization to a staggering $1.6 trillion.
The 1,540-square-foot (143-square-meter) home, which has an asking price of just under $2.3 million, was "meticulously rebuilt" in 2001, according to the agent's listing, so not much remains of the Bezos era.
But, photos show, the garage has a recreation of the original "amazon.com" banner that Bezos had back in the day.
© Copyright AFP 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Why Wall Street Is Silently Starting To Get In Line Behind Trump
-
Biden, Harris Put Abortion Rights On Election Frontline
-
China Aims To Mobilize $280B To Prop Up Stock Market As Hong Kong Leads Rally Across Asia
-
20 Most Expensive Cars Of 2024: Unveiling The Epitome Of Luxury
-
Manila Blasts Chinese Coast Guard After Filipino Fisherfolk Ordered To Return Collected Shells
-
Cameroon Launches Historic Large-scale Malaria Jab Campaign
-
Activists Decry Tibet 'Cultural Genocide' Ahead Of China Rights Review
-
Unlocking Cryptocurrency's Future: Anticipating Spot Ethereum ETF, Its Implications, Challenges And Market Dynamics
-
EU Ports Urged To Team Up To Fight 'Very Creative' Drug Smugglers
-
Israeli Women Take On Greater Military Role In Gaza War
-
India's Kashmir Ski Industry Melts As Temperatures Rise