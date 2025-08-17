Whether starring as a road-tripping transgender woman in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert", an intergalactic supervillain in "Superman" or a mysterious beauty in "Theorem", Terence Stamp, who died Sunday at 87, captivated audiences in experimental films and Hollywood blockbusters alike.

His bold, decades-long career swung between big productions Michael Cimino's "The Sicilian" to independent films such as Stephen Frears's "The Hit" or Steven Soderbergh's "The Limey".

An emblem of London's "Swinging Sixties", he showed off a magnetic screen presence from his earliest roles, immediately gaining awards and fans.

He made his breakthrough in 1962 playing an angelic sailor hanged for killing one of his crewmates in Peter Ustinov's "Billy Budd", earning an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe.

He would also win best male actor at Cannes in 1965 for "The Collector", a twisted love story based on a John Fowles novel.

Stamp was born in London on July 22, 1938. His father stoked ship boilers and his family of seven crammed into a tenement with no bathroom in east London.

In later interviews, he would recount experiencing hunger during his childhood, as well as facing problems at school because of his working-class accent.

Inspired by Gary Cooper and James Dean, he dreamed of being an actor from an early age and left home at 17 -- taking a scholarship to a drama school against his father's wishes.

In the early 1960s, British cinema began to take an interest in the working class and Ken Loach hired Stamp for his first film, "Poor Cow" in 1967.

His meeting with Italian director Federico Fellini that same year was decisive.

While searching for "the most decadent English actor" for his segment of "Spirits of the Dead", Fellini cast Stamp as a drunk actor seduced by the devil in the guise of a little girl.

Another Italian director, Pier Paolo Pasolini, cast him in 1969's "Theorem" as an enigmatic outsider who seduces the members of a bourgeois Milan family.

But Stamp's scandalous roles fell out of fashion and he struggled to find work for a decade.

He embarked on a mystical world tour and settled in India, where he was studying in an ashram in 1977 when his agent got in touch and offered him the role of General Zod in "Superman".

His career took off again and he soon became a go-to face for Hollywood directors looking for British villains.

The role of Bernadette in "Priscilla" came in the mid-1990s, just as he was growing weary of those Hollywood hardmen roles.

A few years later though, he returned to familiar stomping ground for the "The Limey", playing a British ex-con who travels to California to find out who killed his daughter.

Director Steven Soderbergh used scenes from "Poor Cow" that capture Stamp in his dazzling years as a sixties English beauty.

One of his last films, Last Night in Soho (2021), was a supernatural thriller in which a teenager was haunted by characters from London's Swinging Sixties -- bringing Stamp full circle on a dazzling career.