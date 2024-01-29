Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, her Kensington Palace office said on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress" at home.

The 42-year-old princess, whose husband is Prince William, heir to the British throne, was treated at a private London hospital nearly two weeks ago.

She has now returned home to Windsor, west of London, to continue her recovery, according to a palace statement.

Previously, officials had said she would need several months' recuperation.

Kate and William sent a "huge thank you" to hospital staff, and said the family "continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world".

At the time of her operation, Kensington Palace stressed that her condition was not linked to cancer, without elaborating.

After hearing of her departure from hospital, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesman told reporters: "That would be welcome news both to the royal family and I'm sure to the public more widely."

Catherine's father-in-law, King Charles III, remains in the same London clinic after undergoing scheduled prostate surgery on Friday.

Charles, 75, was said to be "doing well" after the procedure.

William, Charles's elder son, has postponed forthcoming public engagements to be at his wife's side and to care for their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, the palace said.

The unexpected health announcements -- a rare show of transparency from royal officials about personal health matters -- scupper several overseas trips that had been in the planning, according to media reports.

William and Kate had reportedly been set to travel to Rome in the coming months for their first joint overseas visit in two years.

There has also been speculation that Charles and Camilla would visit Australia this year.

Charles's sister, Princess Anne, 73, who recently completed a tour of Sri Lanka, is said to be ready to stand in for her brother at scheduled events in the coming weeks.

The sudden shortage in frontline working royals follows three years of upheaval.

Royal family patriarch Prince Philip died in 2021, then Queen Elizabeth II herself the following year.

Charles's younger son Prince Harry -- fifth in line to the throne -- and his wife Meghan quit their royal roles in early 2020 and relocated to California.

That followed Andrew's disastrous handling of questions about his friendship with the convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and his decision to settle a US civil claim for sexual assault without admitting liability.