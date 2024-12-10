A pro-Putin activist and head of Russia's Federal Project on Security and Combating Corruption has called for Santa Claus to be labeled a "foreign agent," claiming he is being weaponized by Western nations.

In light of rising geopolitical tensions with Western countries, Russian figures like Vitaly Borodin have criticized Santa's growing presence in the country, Meduza reported.

Borodin has claimed it represents foreign influence and consumerism that erodes traditional Russian values. He reportedly formally requested Russia's prosecutor general to designate Santa Claus as a foreign agent.

Borodin argued that Santa's global popularity — bolstered by an estimated $1.6 trillion in associated trademarks — threatens the dominance of Russia's winter character Father Frost. Meanwhile, other officials have echoed calls to remove Santa-themed items from stores.

The rise of Santa Claus in global pop culture has repeatedly clashed with Russian cultural traditions, where Father Frost and his companion, the Snow Maiden, have long been central to New Year celebrations.

If his request gains traction, it could lead to restrictions on Santa-related imagery across the country.

