Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to Moscow in May to sign a "fully agreed upon" strategic partnership treaty.

The Russian and Venezuelan leaders spoke about their forthcoming energy, military and financial deals during a live video call on Friday. The conversation came just weeks after President Donald Trump signed an order barring Chevron from operating in the South American nation, cutting off a crucial revenue source.

"The strengthening of Russia and Venezuela's relationship coincides with our nations' development interests," Putin remarked, according to Bloomberg. In response, Maduro thanked the Russian leader and his people for "permanently supporting" Venezuela.

Putin invited Maduro to Moscow to sign the treaty in May, coinciding with a military parade celebrating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

"I would be glad to see you in Moscow at celebrations on the occasion of May 9, the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War," Putin told Maduro, The Moscow Times reported.

Originally published on Latin Times