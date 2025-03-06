A controversial AI-generated parody video depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin walking U.S. President Donald Trump on a leash through a war-ravaged Ukraine has gone viral.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the conflict has dominated global politics, with Trump repeatedly facing scrutiny over his stance. More recently, Trump's statements about Ukraine and Russia have aligned with Kremlin talking points, fueling concerns among critics that he is too accommodating to Putin.

The AI-generated video, shared by The Lincoln Project on X, portrays Trump and Putin in exaggerated, often absurd scenarios, including Putin leading and dragging Trump on a leash, the two joyfully skipping through war-torn Ukraine, and engaging in intimate moments.

Set to eerie seemingly AI-generated music with lyrics such as "I'm your puppet, tell me what to say" and "Trump loves his Vladdy Daddy," the video satirizes Trump's relationship with the Russian leader.

The video ends with a disclaimer stating that while The Lincoln Project paid for the ad, it is "not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee."

Several users noted that the video seemingly mocked an AI-generated video shared by Trump in February, depicting himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shirtless on a Gaza beach after Trump shared controversial plans to develop the Gaza Strip into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

