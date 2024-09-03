Russian leader Vladimir Putin got a warm welcome during a state visit to Mongolia on Tuesday despite facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court related to the illegal deportation of hundreds of children from Ukraine.

It is his first visit to a country that is a member state of the international court.

He was greeted by his Mongolian counterpart during a red carpet ceremony.

The ICC arrest warrant requires any member state to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for a trial.

Ukraine criticized Mongolia for ignoring the warrant.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi said it was "a heavy blow to the International Criminal Court and the system of criminal law."

"Mongolia has allowed an accused criminal to evade justice, thereby sharing responsibility for the war crimes," he added, according to Reuters.

The Kremlin was not worried about the chance of Putin being arrested. A spokesperson said that Russia had a "great dialogue" with Mongolia ahead of the visit.

The Mongolian leader hopes to boost trade and economic cooperation with Russia.

Russia wants to build a major gas pipeline to China through land-locked Mongolia. The plans have been in discussion for years and the future of the controversial project remained in jeopardy as late as a month ago, according to the South China Morning Post.

The pipeline could provide much-needed money for the Kremlin as it deals with sanctions tied to its invasion of Ukraine. The pipeline could also bring in money to support Mongolia's economy.

Mongolia was under Moscow's sway during the Soviet era. Since the Soviet collapse in 1991, it has sought to keep friendly relations with both Russia and China.

It has not condemned Russia's invasion and has abstained during votes on the war at the United Nations.