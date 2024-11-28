Russian leader Vladimir Putin praised Donald Trump as "intelligent" and "experienced" and said he doesn't believe the president-elect is safe after two assassination attempts during the presidential campaign.

Putin went on to say Trump was the object of apparently referring to the criminal cases and investigations launched against Trump.

"As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already quite experienced person. I think he will find a solution," Putin said during a press conference in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

During the campaign, Trump proclaimed that he could end Russia's war in Ukraine in 24 hours after taking office, but never offered any details.

He went on to tout Trump as a "real man" who survived one attempt to assassinate him in Butler, Pa., in July and another at his golf club in Florida in September.

"Well, probably just like me, you are amazed not by the fact that absolutely uncivilized means had been used against Trump all the way up to assassination attempts, numerous assassination attempts," Putin said.

"And I think he's not safe even now," he added.