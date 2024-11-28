President-elect Donald Trump took time out from his transition to the White House to pause for the Thanksgiving holiday and offer greetings to "Radical Left Lunatics."

"Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social early Thursday.

Trump, who won a second term by beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election, is infamous for his dark and vexing holiday greetings - no expressions of joy or thanks for a bountiful harvest here.

Last Thanksgiving he wished happy Thanksgiving to the "Racist & Incompetent" New York State Attorney General Letitia "Peekaboo" James, the "Radical Left Trump Hating Judge" Arthur Engoron, and "Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL.

For good measure he added "all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY. "

Biden, striking a contrast with his successor, released his final greeting as president to the American people on Thursday.

"Happy Thanksgiving, America," Biden said on X.

"May we use this moment to take time from our busy lives and focus on what matters most:

Our families, our friends, our neighbors, and the fact that we've been blessed to live in America, the greatest country on Earth." he said.