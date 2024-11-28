Donald Trump and Mexico's president presented conflicting views on their conversation about the president elect's plan to slap tariffs on the country over his push to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified her position when Trump posted on Truth Social about the "wonderful conversation" he had with her on Wednesday evening, seemingly claiming a win.

"She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border," he said on Truth Social.

"We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!" he added.

Trump this week said he would impose 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, and an additional 10% on Chinese imports immediately upon taking office in January.

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" Trump wrote on social media.

But Sheinbaum, who has warned that Trump's tariffs would result in job losses for both Mexico and the United States, corrected his recollection of the discussion on X, pointing out that she "explained" the situation to Trump.

"In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights," Sheinbaum said.

"Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border. We reiterate that between governments and between peoples," she added.

Earlier this week, Sheinbaum wrote a letter to Trump to say the rate of immigrants crossing the border had dropped precipitously through cooperation with the United States and that no caravans had reached the border in years.

"You may not be aware that Mexico has developed a comprehensive policy to assist migrants from different parts of the world who cross our territory en route to the southern border of the United States," she said.

"As a result, and according to data from your country's Customs and Border Protection (CBP), encounters at the Mexico–United States border have decreased by 75% between December 2023 and November 2024," Sheinbaum continued.

The Mexican president also pushed back on Trump's claims about drug trafficking and illegal weapons.

"Seventy percent of the illegal weapons seized from criminals in Mexico come from your country. We do not produce these weapons, nor do we consume synthetic drugs. Tragically, it is in our country that lives are lost to the violence resulting from meeting the drug demand in yours," Sheinbaum wrote.