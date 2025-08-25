Skirts swirl and hats fly on a soccer field in Jenesano in central Colombia, as the "Smelly Ones" face off against the "Fillies" in a football extravaganza celebrating women farmers.

Every year in August, women in this region of small-scale dairy and vegetable producers come down from the pastures and plots in their traditional garb of layered skirts, rubber boots, ponchos and hats to show off their footwork.

The Bota, Ruana y Sombrero ("Boot, Poncho and Hat") tournament was initially founded as an outlet for Jenesano's men 12 years ago.

But such was the demand from their wives, sisters and cousins that a women's tournament debuted the following year.

"We can and know how to play really well," said Luz Mery Contreras, who wore the Colombian national jersey under her poncho.

The teams' names -- the Smelly Ones, the Fillies, the Ticks, the Beans -- are a riff on country living.

Beans captain Contreras, 39, sees the tournament as a showcase of traditional "campesino" (small-scale farmer) culture, which allows women, who she said are usually "forgotten about," to have a chance at glory.

She fondly recalled her team's first victory. The prize was a pig.

In a spirit of equity, the players sold it and divided the money among themselves.

There are no artificial-turf pitches or LED stadium lights at this tournament, held at 2,100 meters (6,900 feet) above sea level in the Andes mountains.

The contest's official ball is covered with cowhide and hair, the playing surface a scrubby expanse of dirt and stones.

Seared by the hot mountain sun, some of the players fainted on the pitch.

But the rewards for those who put a ball past the keeper are high.

Each goal is celebrated with a team hug before some 800 cheering, chanting supporters of both sexes.

At halftime, the women quench their thirst with guarapo, fresh sugar cane juice.

For some of the women, football has become a passion which they play year round.

They see the beautiful game as a release from the monotony of domestic chores.

"We all enjoy seeing our women play this marvelous football," said Marta Merchan, a 58-year-old pensioner.