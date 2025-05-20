Qatari officials are confused by the intense backlash Americans have unleashed on President Donald Trump after he allegedly accepted a luxury plane from the Middle Eastern nation's royal family.

"I don't know why people consider it as bribery or Qatar trying to buy influence with this administration," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Tuesday during a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, according to Bloomberg. "We need to overcome this stereotype."

The Qatari prime minister stated that "many nations have gifted things to the U.S.," seemingly referencing the Statue of Liberty, given to the U.S. by France on July 4, 1884. Trump made the same comparison last week.

Despite bipartisan backlash, Trump is expected to proceed with accepting and using the $400 million luxury jet as a temporary replacement for Air Force One. He originally ordered a new aircraft from Boeing during his first term, but delays pushed its expected delivery to 2027, according to the Air Force.

Under the arrangement, the Trump administration would use the gifted jet until the official replacement arrives, after which Trump would retain the aircraft once his term ends.

On Monday, the White House doubled down on Trump's decision. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration will accept the donation "according to all legal and ethical obligations."

Originally published on Latin Times