A recently freed Israeli hostage was unaware that his wife and two teen daughters were killed in the October 7, 2023 attack.

Eli Sharabi was one of three Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Saturday as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. Upon his release, Sharabi spoke on a stage, stating he was "very happy today to return to... my wife and daughters," the BBC reported.

However, his wife, Lianne, who was born and raised in England, and their two daughters, Noiya and Yahel, were found dead in their safe house in Israel in 2023 after Hamas stormed their home. Their bodies were "cuddled together," according to the BBC.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas and other Palestinian militants killed about 1,200 Israelis, including about 800 civilians and took 252 Israelis hostage, according to the U.N.

Sharabi's parents-in-law said his face looked "gaunt" and his "voice a bit husky," but, overall, he was "lucid."

"He got choked up a couple of times but managed a small smile for us," the couple told the BBC. "Such a brave man."

Sharabi is one of 33 hostages who will be exchanged for 1,900 Palestinians in Israeli prisons. As of June 2024, Israel was holding more than 9,400 Palestinians in prison, according to the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights.

