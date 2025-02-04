A Republican lawmaker admitted that developments made in a trade agreement between US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are not novel developments, but just reiterations of previously added clauses to the agreement.

In an interview with Ohio Representative Warren Davidson, the Trump-supporting lawmaker is asked about concessions made by Trudeau resulting in a new trade agreement between the US and Canada by CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Collins: Is there a tangible concession in your view?



Davidson: Yeah, absolutely.



Collins: What’s new?



Davidson: It’s a commitment from Trudeau that wasn't there to help with fentanyl



Collins: He announced that plan, though six weeks ago.



Davidson: Well, at least he's… pic.twitter.com/vFnzoFrKvZ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025

On Monday, the President announced that the implementation of tariffs on trade with Mexico and Canada would be delayed, stating that he had spoken with the leaders of each nation and that they had come to new agreements under which the implementation of tariffs could be paused, reported CNN.

"He called this off saying that he had won concessions from both of them, but is there a tangible concession in your view?" Collins asked Davidson on air on Monday.

"Yeah, absolutely," Davidson responded. "It's a commitment from Trudeau that wasn't there to help with fentanyl."

Collins quickly pointed out that the commitment from Trudeau to help with the flow of fentanyl over the US border was provided to Trump several weeks ago, indicating that this development was not a new concession.

"Well, at least he's reiterated it," said Davidson.

Trump announced tariffs against the US's three largest trading partners over the weekend, acknowledging that the fallout from the tariffs could impact US citizens despite having run on campaign promises to curb inflation and lower costs.

"THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)," Trump posted to Truth Social.

However, social media users are now poking fun at the 47th President for delaying the implementation of tariffs seemingly without having received any new concessions from the nations he threatened to levy them against.

"So nothing changed other than making it seem like Canada and Mexico made concessions," said one user.

So nothing changed other than making it seem like Canada and Mexico made concessions. — 優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) February 4, 2025

"He reiterated and formulated it," wrote another, including an illustration of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

He reiterated and formulated it.😂 pic.twitter.com/OfNce0wOHj — Sandy (@sandiechill) February 4, 2025

"Okay so the jig is up..? This is the best the GOP has?" said a third user.

Okay so the jig is up..? This is the best the GOP has? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 4, 2025

"Trump isn't exactly the master negotiator considering he's a convicted felon and bankrupted three casinos," said another.

Trump isn’t exactly the master negotiator considering he’s a convicted felon and bankrupted three casinos. — Bruno Chieco (@BrunoChieco6) February 4, 2025

On Monday afternoon, leaders of both nations confirmed that tariffs proposed by the US to be levied against Canada would be paused for at least 30 days as the two nations continued negotiations.

"I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan—reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border," Trudeau said on X.

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 3, 2025

Originally published by Latin Times.