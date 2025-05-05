After comfortably topping Sunday's rerun of Romania's presidential election first round, far-right leader George Simion -- a fervent fan of US President Donald Trump -- will face off against a centrist mayor in the second round on May 18.

Known for his fiery speeches, Simion is the polar opposite of his reserved rival Nicusor Dan. In two weeks' time, both men will be vying for the top post, which has significant sway in foreign policy.

Simion, who heads the nationalist AUR party, already participated in last year's presidential vote, which was annulled over claims of Russian interference, and came in fourth with around 14 percent.

The cancelled November ballot was topped by fellow far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, before he was barred from the rerun in May.

Campaigning on a promise to put Romania first, Simion almost tripled his score on Sunday, taking 40.9 percent of the vote.

An avowed fan of Donald Trump, who attended his inauguration, Simion often dons a cap featuring the US president's slogan "Make America Great Again". He said he hopes to become Romania's "MAGA president".

If he does becomes president, Simion said he will set up an alliance of nations within the EU together with his role-model Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and seek to strengthen ties with the United States.

Well-versed in social media and always smartly dressed, the father of a young boy likes to share glimpses of his family life online in a bid to appear more approachable.

Rejecting the "far-right" label, Simion, 38, has repeatedly alleged election fraud, echoing Trump's own unfounded claim about the 2021 US election that he lost.

He doubled down on these claims on Sunday, warning of numerous irregularities.

Simion has branded the constitutional court's annulment decision and the subsequent barring of Georgescu a "coup d'etat", adding that democracy had been trampled on.

As proof of his loyalty to Georgescu, he also refused to participate in TV debates ahead of the ballot rerun "out of respect for the will of the people", saying that Georgescu should have been on the panel.

While he has denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" and praised the NATO alliance's role, the EU critic opposes sending military aid to neighbouring Ukraine and wants Romania to cut support for Ukrainian refugees.

Prosecutors are investigating Simion for allegedly inciting violence after calling for the "public skinning" of those who annulled last year's vote.

Pro-European Bucharest mayor Dan has campaigned on the promise of bringing "change" and "honesty" to Romania after the "shock" vote annulment.

The 55-year-old mathematician was re-elected for a second term as mayor in 2024 and has decried a "corrupt" and "arrogant" political establishment in power since the end of Communism almost four decades ago.

The former activist fought against illegal urban development before turning to politics, a career considered too demanding by his daughter who would like to see him home more often, the father of two told AFP.

Since being elected mayor in 2020, Dan has prided himself for having modernised the capital's heating system and its sports facilities, while succeeding in pulling the city out of bankruptcy.

Running as an independent, the reformer has voiced support for Ukraine and vowed to keep the country on its "pro-Western" path.

He has called on Romanians to vote for him in the second round to counter what he calls the "isolationist" Simion.

Smiling from ear to ear when he found out he made it into the run-off, Dan took ample time to address his jubilant supporters on Sunday night -- contrary to his contender, who snubbed media by airing a pre-recorded video message.

Known for carefully weighing his words and for his reserved nature, Dan has been criticised for lacking decisiveness and not taking a clear stance on LGBTQ issues, amid a hostile climate gripping Central and Eastern Europe.