Romania's constitutional court on Thursday validated the results of the presidential run-off vote at the weekend, won by pro-European Nicusor Dan, after rejecting an appeal by his defeated far-right rival.

Nationalist George Simion, who lost to Bucharest's centrist Mayor Dan, had appealed to the constitutional court to cancel the vote, alleging foreign interference, including by France.

The court said it "unanimously rejected the request to annul the elections, deeming it unfounded".

Dan is expected to be sworn in as president on Monday.

"A new chapter now begins in Romania's recent and contemporary history," he told reporters.

He added that he was "fully aware of the responsibility" entrusted to him, as "many challenges" lie ahead in a deeply divided and heavily indebted country.

This month's election was a re-run of a presidential ballot in November that the constitutional court annulled over allegations of Russian interference and the massive social media promotion of the far-right frontrunner, who was not allowed to stand again.

"The court continues its coup d'etat!" Simion reacted on Facebook after his appeal was rejected.

"All we can do is fight! I invite you to join me, today and in the weeks to come!" he posted.

After comfortably topping the first-round ballot on May 4, Simion was soundly defeated by Dan in Sunday's run-off vote, who won almost 54 percent of the vote.

Unlike the pro-European Union Dan, an independent who promised an "honest" Romania, Simion criticised what he said were the EU's "absurd policies" and vowed to stop aid to neighbouring war-torn Ukraine.

The run-off vote in Romania, which has become a key pillar of NATO since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was closely watched abroad, including in Brussels and Washington.

Romania's president appoints key posts, such as the prime minister, and has significant sway in foreign policy, including representing the country at NATO and EU summits.

Dan expressed gratitude on Thursday to "the Romanian people who turned out in large numbers" to vote, "thus giving legitimacy to the new president".

After first conceding defeat and congratulating Dan on his win, Simion made a U-turn on Tuesday.

He announced he was contesting the results and alleged "external interferences by state and non-state actors", including France and Moldova.

He has repeatedly alleged electoral fraud, without giving any evidence.

On a recent visit to Paris, Simion accused French President Emmanuel Macron of interference.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov backed Simion.

The tech mogul alleged the head of France's foreign intelligence service had asked him to ban pro-conservative Romanian accounts from the platform ahead of the election.

France has rejected the claims.

Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan said "the high voter turnout and the clear margin... demonstrate our country's ability to hold free and fair elections".

The electoral authority also refuted Simion's "completely false and unfounded" accusations, saying they had the "sole objective of undermining citizens' trust in state institutions".

The election turmoil has increased economic uncertainty in the EU's most indebted country, a nation of 19 million people that is grappling with high inflation.