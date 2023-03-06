KEY POINTS Sources report that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will win the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania

Rousey has reportedly aggravated a lingering issue, but she is not expected to miss the big event

A couple of women's tag teams immediately come to mind as potential opponents

Ronda Rousey has been enjoying her post-mixed martial arts (MMA) career by becoming a full-blown pro wrestler with WWE.

Because of her star power and in-ring talent, Rousey being booked in a match for WrestleMania 39 is almost assured despite a lingering injury.

WrestlingNews.co recently reported that Rousey is expected to win the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE's biggest show of the year alongside Shayna Baszler, but she was seen in an arm sling on the March 3 episode of SmackDown.

PWTorch revealed that Rousey had "aggravated a prior injury and it is not expected to infringe on her availability to wrestle at WrestleMania in four weeks" but did not provide any other details as to what the injury was.

The International Business Times is unable to independently confirm the details presented.

Rousey has since made a reference to her injured arm in a recent Instagram post, and it appears that it will Baszler who does the dirty work inside the ring as WWE will look to keep Rousey on the sidelines as a safety precaution.

It is worth noting that Rousey and Baszler winning the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, if it does come true, breathes new life into the belts as pro wrestling storylines always work best when heels have a tight hold on prestigious titles.

Having Rousey and Baszler be the uber-heels with the tag titles makes them the perfect targets for a babyface duo to dethrone them down the road, but as to who that can be remains up in the air.

Currently, the belts are around the waists of Lita and Becky Lynch after the pair defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on the February 27 episode of Raw as the crowd cheered on the surprising result.

Rousey and Baszler's WWE characters have fully leaned into their MMA backgrounds and having them be the "final bosses" of the women's tag team division makes a ton of sense in the storyline.

Who beats them for the titles, later on, is still in the air as there is no established enough duo whom fans can easily point to as credible challengers just yet.

The pairing of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez is likely first in line for a title challenge due to their short history together, but a match with Kai and Sky is also sure to be on the table.

If there are any legs to the rumors that NXT star Indi Hartwell is set to join the main roster after a cryptic tweet following her appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, she could reform her partnership with Candice LeRae–a throwback to their NXT days.

Whatever the case may be, Rousey is still headed to WrestleMania and her most ardent fans need not worry about her missing the "Showcase of the Immortals."