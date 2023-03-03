KEY POINTS Britt Baker is shooting for the stars in the hopes of sharing the ring with Mercedes Mone

Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 1 on January 4

Baker mentioned Mone as one of her pro wrestling idols

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Britt Baker is always on the lookout for the next big challenge in her career, and she is hoping against hope that it will eventually lead to an in-ring clash with the newly christened Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE).

In an exclusive interview with The New York Post, Baker revealed that a matchup with Mone is very much possible now that the latter is signed under New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

"It's weird to see now that she's out in the wild. She's not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Mone' let out of the cage. What is she gonna do now?" Baker stated.

It would be wise to remember that Mone, alongside Naomi, walked out of a Raw taping in May of 2022 which caused a lot of issues in the locker room as many felt that they handled their grievances with the company the wrong way.

As time passed, fans were hoping to see the then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions back on programming sometime soon, but it soon became apparent that Mone was more interested in taking her talents elsewhere.

What was once unthinkable in the eyes of pro wrestling fans finally came to fruition at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 1 on January 4 when Mone made her bombastic debut following Kairi's (Kairi Sane in WWE) defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano.

She would go on to take the title at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.

Pro wrestling fans would note that NJPW and AEW had a big crossover event dubbed Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022 where AEW stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy faced NJPW's biggest names such as Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., "Switchblade" Jay White and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The 13-match card was seen as a success by many observers and fans because of the sheer magnitude of stars and their performances that graced the ring at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Another event of that magnitude is certainly possible sometime in the future after fans raved about the first Forbidden Door event–or Mone could have a one-off bout with Baker despite being signed under NJPW since AEW talent and vice versa have appeared on each other's programming with no issues.

"I hope and pray that someday we see her in some capacity in AEW," Baker later added.

Neither company need help in selling the matchup as Baker had previously named Mone and WWE star Bayley as her inspirations for getting into the squared-circle.



A bout between Mone and the real-life dentist would certainly be worth the watch as they have proven time and again why they deserve their spots atop the marquee.