Eleven train passengers in India jumped to their death after an incoming train hit and killed them while they were trying to escape a rumored train fire.

Someone allegedly pulled an emergency cord, forcing the train to stop, and the passengers jumped out of the Mumbai-bound train in the Maharashtra state. The travelers were immediately struck by a train on the opposite track, killing 11 passengers and injuring five, the BBC reported.

The fire, however, was never confirmed by law enforcement.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in an X post he was "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives" as a result of the incident.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in an unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district. My deepest condolences to the affected families. 🙏

My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police are already at the site, with the District Collector… https://t.co/MbS8rCdzDu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 22, 2025

India is working to modernize its railways, according to reporting by the BBC, and launched a $30 billion program to do so in recent years. They are also set to approve an increase in spending on infrastructure in next month's budget.

Originally published by Latin Times