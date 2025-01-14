Danish intelligence has revealed details surrounding a forged letter that reportedly influenced President-elect Donald Trump's unexpected proposal to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

According to Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service (PET), Russian intelligence agents allegedly fabricated a letter supposedly from Greenland's then-Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger, addressed to U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, German outlet BILD reported.

The letter, received in 2019, falsely expressed gratitude for "financial assistance" and reportedly promised to hold a referendum on Greenland's independence from Denmark.

The forged letter allegedly prompted Cotton, a known Trump ally, to advocate for the U.S. acquisition of Greenland—a suggestion that Trump publicly entertained. Danish officials now believe this was a calculated move by Russia to sow division within NATO and expand its influence, as reported by BILD.

In 2019, Denmark dismissed Trump's proposal, leading Trump to cancel a planned state visit to Copenhagen. However, with Trump set to return to the presidency, he has reportedly revived the idea of acquiring Greenland, refusing to dispel rumors of possibly using force.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has taken a more cautious approach, proposing enhanced cooperation in Greenland. Additionally, Denmark's Ministry of Defense has announced plans to bolster its military presence on the strategically important island.

Originally published by Latin Times.