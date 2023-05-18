KEY POINTS Ukraine repelled day-long attacks by Russia and made gains in Bakhmut

Ukraine has so far gained at least 150 to 1,700 meters of land in Bakhmut

Kyiv's operation in Bakhmut is a prelude to its much-anticipated spring counteroffensive

The Russian army on Thursday launched day-long attacks on the embattled city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled Moscow's offensive.

The Russian army gathered many of its reserve fighters to attack Bakhmut, specifically in the southern suburb and the outskirts in the north. However, all attacks were repelled by Ukrainian forces who made gains in some areas. Russia's failed offensive operations were reported by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar in a Telegram post.

"The enemy gathered most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group. Today the enemy attacked Bakhmut for the entire day. All attacks were repelled," she wrote.

"The command of the Khortytsia Security Service, in whose area of responsibility is Bakhmut, keeps the situation under control."

In addition to repelling Russian attacks, Ukraine has also successfully forced Moscow's troops to retreat as Kyiv presses on with its biggest advance over the past six months in the city. So far, Ukraine has gained at least 150 to 1,700 meters of land, according to Reuters, quoting televised comments made by military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi.

The embattled city of Bakhmut has been the center of a months-long fight between Russian and Ukrainian forces, both of which have suffered massive casualties in the conflict. It is unclear how many troops each side lost in the battle in Bakhmut as neither the Russian nor Ukrainian governments published an official death toll.

However, Bakhmut itself has lost hundreds of thousands of buildings amid heavy fighting and shelling in the war. Satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies showed rows of apartment buildings and schools wiped out in the city. Streets and parks that were once lined with green trees are also now reddish-brown.

Kyiv's operation in Bakhmut could be a prelude to its much-anticipated spring counteroffensive, which may turn the tide against Russian forces amid the nearly 15-month invasion. In contrast, Bakhmut would be the only success Moscow would have in its failed winter offensive should it manage to keep control of the city.