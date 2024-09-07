Ukraine's air force reported on Saturday that Russia launched a total of 67 long-range Shahed drones in a large-scale overnight attack, with 58 of them successfully shot down. According to a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, air defense units were mobilized across 11 regions in Ukraine to counter the assault.

Drone debris was discovered near the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, according to a statement posted by the legislature on its official Telegram page. The statement was accompanied by several photographs showing the aftermath of the incident, reported Reuters.

It is unusual for a Russian missile or drone to reach central Kyiv, as the city is shielded by a combination of Soviet-era and Western-supplied air defense systems. The hilltop government quarter, located in the heart of the city, is one of the most heavily protected areas in Ukraine, housing key buildings such as the offices of the president, cabinet, and the central bank.

Since beginning its invasion in February 2022, Moscow has launched thousands of missiles and Shahed drones into Ukraine. The Iranian-designed Shahed drone, introduced by Russia in September 2022, serves as a cost-effective and more disposable alternative to missiles, which are both expensive and more difficult to produce.

The Shahed drone, which is propeller-driven, flies at speeds of less than 200 km/h (125 mph). Its low altitude and minimal heat signature make it challenging for traditional air defense systems to detect. According to Kyiv's air force, these drones were launched from two border regions in Russia as well as from the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea.

The photos posted on Telegram revealed at least four pieces of debris spread across the ground near the parliament building. One piece was found at the base of the steps leading to the building's main entrance, while another metal fragment appeared to be heavily damaged by shrapnel.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his peace plan for ending the war with Russia and his vision for rebuilding Ukraine's energy system during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Zelensky shared these details in a post on the social media platform X. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy.