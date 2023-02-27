KEY POINTS The Ukrainian military recorded 1,310 Russian losses on Saturday and Sunday

Russia has suffered a total of 148,130 casualties in its invasion of Ukraine

Russian losses also included 3,381 tanks, among other pieces of military equipment

Russia lost 1,310 military personnel in Ukraine over the weekend, according to data provided by the Ukrainian military.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced 660 Russian casualties in its most recent casualty report released Sunday.

There were 650 recorded Russian losses in the previous day's report.

Russia has suffered a total of 148,130 casualties in its invasion of Ukraine ever since the conflict began more than a year ago, the latest figures from the Ukrainian military showed.

Losses within the same period also included 3,381 tanks, 6,615 armored fighting vehicles and 2,380 artillery systems, among other pieces of military equipment.

"I believe in the resistance as I believe there can be no light without shadow; or rather, no shadow unless there is also light."

Margaret Atwood



Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qGr70Vg7rD — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 26, 2023

Russia last provided an official death toll from the war in September 2022, when Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that 5,937 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine up to that point.

Independent Russian media outlet Mediazona has been able to confirm, using publicly available data, 15,136 Russian military deaths in Ukraine as of Friday, but the actual death toll could be higher, the news organization said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine may have sustained more than 120,000 casualties in the war, The Telegraph reported earlier this month.

Russia did not comment on the first anniversary of its invasion Friday likely because it has failed to achieve any of its stated objectives and has not made significant territorial gains since last July, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

"Ukraine has defeated Russia's initial invasion, conducted several successful counteroffensives, and inflicted devastating losses on the Russian military. When Putin launched his full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, few predicted the magnitude of Ukraine's successes one year on," Mason Clark, a senior analyst at the American think tank, said in a statement.

Russia's ongoing assault, which is still referred to by its government as a "special military operation," was conducted in order to protect people in Russia's "historical lands," ensure Russian domestic security and deal with the threat posed by Ukraine's "neo-Nazi" regime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his Tuesday state of the nation address.

Several countries, including the United States and member nations of the European Union, described Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as unprovoked and unjustified.

The current Ukrainian government is not a fascist dictatorship, and neither was it ever associated with the German Nazi Party.