KEY POINTS Russian soldiers abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armored vehicles around Vuhledar

The Russian military has been facing several issues including logistics and personnel

Many soldiers have complained about poorly trained and unmotivated personnel

The General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces said in a morning briefing Tuesday that Russia was trying to lure soldiers into fighting by promising them cash allowances.

The move comes after many soldiers were reported to have abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armored vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault earlier this month. The assault reportedly took place around Vuhledar, Kyiv Independent reported, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry.

"In order to motivate personnel, propaganda about daily cash allowances for participation in assault operations is being spread in the enemy's units," the General Staff wrote in the morning briefing.

Russian officials also announced additional payments for each kilometer advanced.

The Russian military has been facing several issues, including logistics and personnel, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Many soldiers were also heard in intercepted calls, complaining to their family members about the horrific situation in Ukraine. The soldiers reportedly told their families many of the personnel were poorly trained and unmotivated.

In a recently intercepted call between a Russian occupier and his wife, which was released by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, the soldier was heard saying there were only two ways for him to return home--either in a coffin or when the war in Ukraine ends.

"They say February will be a decisive month because they pull the troops together. We pulled together our troops and new military equipment, khokhols (a Russian derogatory term for Ukrainians) pulled the equipment too. This month will probably be decisive. We will either win or screw up, and the war will continue," the soldier said in the call, Pravda reported, citing Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

"They told us that maybe they will let mobilized soldiers go on vacation in half a year or in a year, but in general, we will stay here until the end of the military operation (' special military operation' is a Russian term for the war with Ukraine – ed.). They don't even want to let the contractors go. Wanna know the truth? There is only one way to come back home. Well, there are two ways: the first way is in a coffin, and the second is at the end of this war. When it is all over then, maybe, I will come back," the soldier told his wife.