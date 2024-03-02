Four people were killed, eight wounded and six still missing after a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday. A 3-month-old baby was also among the dead.

Ukraine's armed forces stated that the Odesa region was attacked by eight drones, of which seven were shot down by air defenses, reported AP.

Across the country more widely, air defenses shot down 14 of 17 drones launched against Ukraine, according to the country's Armed Forces. The damaged building is a five-story building built in 1979, with 90 apartments in six entrances, the Russian state agency reported.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Saturday morning that more than 20 settlements in the eastern Ukrainian province had sustained Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

Meanwhile, In Russia, a drone crashed into an apartment building in St. Petersburg Saturday morning, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, reported The Hill. No causalities have been reported so far.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at the Lukoil site in Volgograd, 200 miles from the Ukrainian border, following a strike on the largest producer of petroleum products in the Russian Southern Federal District.

Days earlier, a drone caused an explosion at the Nevsky Mazut refinery in St. Petersburg. After being hit by a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system, it flew another 20 miles to strike its target.