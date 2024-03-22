Russian missiles have sparked a fierce fire at Ukraine's DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia, plunging the region into chaos and causing widespread alarm. The assault has also resulted in partial blackouts in Kharkiv, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Emergency services and energy workers are currently engaged in a frantic battle to contain the inferno, with Ukraine's state hydropower company, Ukrhydroenerho, confirming the severity of the blaze, reported The Independent. Despite their efforts, the situation remains volatile, heightening concerns of a potential breach at the dam.

The assault didn't spare Kharkiv, with the city's power supply targeted in earlier missile strikes. At least 15 explosions rocked the northeastern city, leaving residents reeling from the impact. Blasts were also reported in Vinnytsia, resulting in injuries to an undisclosed number of locals.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the onslaught, revealing that over 60 Shahed drones and nearly 90 missiles were deployed in a relentless overnight assault by Russian forces, Ukrainska Pravda reported. This latest escalation comes just days after a child and several others were injured in a massive airstrike on Kyiv, underscoring the relentless aggression faced by Ukraine.

As the conflict intensifies, the resilience of Ukraine's people is put to the test once again. Despite the overwhelming odds, Ukrainian forces have managed to repel Russia's largest assault on Kyiv in weeks, thwarting all 31 missiles aimed at the capital. However, casualties were reported, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by Russian aggression.

In response to the crisis, international aid is pouring in to bolster Ukraine's energy grid and support its defense efforts. However, the situation remains precarious, with the specter of further escalation looming large. As the world watches in horror, the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict becomes increasingly apparent.