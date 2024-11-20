Russian Zoo Animals Scratch At Their Cages As 75 'Gifts' Head to North Korea From Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin found a unique way to thank North Korean leader Kim Jung Un for sending thousands of troops to fight Ukraine -- by sending dozens of exotic animals to Pyongyang.
Russia airlifted 75 animals from the Moscow Zoo to the Pyongyang Zoo, including a lion, bears, yaks, and a variety of bird species. A video released by NEXTA shows the animals scratching at their cages during the move.
The Russian flight carried an African lion, two bears, two yaks, five cockatoos, 25 pheasants, 40 mandarin ducks, according to AP. The animals will be displayed at the Pyongyang Zoo, which boasts over 5,000 wild animals, comprising a total of 650 species.
The gifts reflect a growing level of cooperation between the two outlaw nations on the world stage, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said while delivering the animals.
"Historically, animals always have played a special role in relations between states," he said. "They have been given as a sign of support, kindness and care."
The gift comes as Russia and North Korea increase ties in the face of international isolation and sanctions. North Korea has sent an estimated 12,000 troops to Russia to help its ongoing war with Ukraine.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job