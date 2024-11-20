Russian President Vladimir Putin found a unique way to thank North Korean leader Kim Jung Un for sending thousands of troops to fight Ukraine -- by sending dozens of exotic animals to Pyongyang.

Russia airlifted 75 animals from the Moscow Zoo to the Pyongyang Zoo, including a lion, bears, yaks, and a variety of bird species. A video released by NEXTA shows the animals scratching at their cages during the move.

Putin handed over an African lion and two brown bears to North Korea as a “gift”. A total of 75 animals, including pet yaks, white cockatoos, pheasants and mandarin ducks, have moved from the Moscow Zoo to the Pyongyang Zoo.… pic.twitter.com/CgjegWQB4e — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 20, 2024

The Russian flight carried an African lion, two bears, two yaks, five cockatoos, 25 pheasants, 40 mandarin ducks, according to AP. The animals will be displayed at the Pyongyang Zoo, which boasts over 5,000 wild animals, comprising a total of 650 species.

The gifts reflect a growing level of cooperation between the two outlaw nations on the world stage, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said while delivering the animals.

"Historically, animals always have played a special role in relations between states," he said. "They have been given as a sign of support, kindness and care."

The gift comes as Russia and North Korea increase ties in the face of international isolation and sanctions. North Korea has sent an estimated 12,000 troops to Russia to help its ongoing war with Ukraine.