A Ryanair Boeing 737 was grounded for two days after a stowaway cat got into the plane's electrical bay.

The Ryanair flight was slated to fly from Rome to Germany last week but it had to be delayed when crew members saw a cat in the electrical bay after crew members reported they heard meowing onboard, according to UPI.

Flight engineers tried to grab the cat but it retreated further into the compartment.

They said that it was unsafe to fly the plane because the cat could cause "catastrophic" danger.

They left a door open on the grounded plane.

The cat stayed in the compartment for two days before it finally left the plane on its own.

The plane was finally able to fly again on Monday.