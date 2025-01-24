The irresistible force of Aryna Sabalenka meets the unbreakable spirit of Madison Keys on Saturday in an Australian Open women's singles final that promises to be a thunderous slugfest.

Defending champion Sabalenka was hailed by beaten semi-finalist Paula Badosa as being so good it was "like she's playing a PlayStation" after dishing out a merciless straight-sets bludgeoning to her good friend.

The never-say-die American Keys, who will turn 30 next month, saved eight break points and a match point in a nerve-shredding final set against Iga Swiatek that went all the way to a 10-point tiebreak.

"Definitely some big-hitting. I think that is going to happen," the powerful 19th seed Keys predicted of the final between two similar power players.

"Not a lot of long points."

The final on Rod Laver Arena begins at 7:30pm (0830 GMT).

Keys and Sabalenka have met five times previously, with the Belarusian winning four, most recently on Beijing's hard courts last year. Keys's sole win came on grass in Berlin in 2021.

"She's playing incredible tennis," said Sabalenka.

"She's a very aggressive player, serving well, moving well. She's in great shape.

"It's going to be a great battle."

Sabalenka is guaranteed to remain at world number one because of Swiatek's defeat, while Keys will break back into the top 10 for the first time since 2019.

A victory in the final will see Keys equal the career-high ranking of seven she reached in 2016.

Both players are on 11-match win streaks after Sabalenka clinched the title in Brisbane and Keys followed suit in Adelaide.

Sabalenka, the modern-day queen of Melbourne Park, has won 20 straight matches on the famous blue hard courts. A 21st will complete a treble not witnessed this century.

The last three-peat in Melbourne was achieved by Martina Hingis in 1999 and only four other women have done it -- Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

Three in a row is a rare achievement at any Slam and has only been done this century on three occasions.

At Roland Garros Justine Henin completed the treble in 2007 and Iga Swiatek emulated it last year.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles but only managed a hat-trick once, at the US Open from 2012-14.

Sabalenka will be in her fifth Slam final, Keys in only her second, having lost the 2017 US Open final 6-3, 6-0 to Sloane Stephens.

"I've obviously thought of that match endlessly for the past eight years," said Keys, who broke down in tears after beating Swiatek in a see-sawing contest that lasted 2hr 35min.

"I was so consumed with being nervous and the moment that I never really gave myself a chance to actually play.

"You can also play tennis through that... is one of the biggest lessons that I take from that US Open final."

The men's doubles title will also be decided on the penultimate day of action at Melbourne Park.

Italian third seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori will face sixth seeds Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Britain's Henry Patten in the final.

Bolelli and Vavassori are contesting their second consecutive Melbourne final after losing to Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden a year ago.

The men's singles and women's doubles titles will be decided on Sunday, the 15th and final day of the tournament.