Salesforce plans to hire more than 1,000 employees to support sales of its new generative AI product, Agentforce, which is designed to execute business operations without human oversight.

The product, described as an autonomous AI layer on Salesforce's platform, takes over tasks like customer support and sales development, as reported by Bloomberg.

"Agentforce became available just two weeks ago and we are already hearing incredible feedback from our customers," Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told Bloomberg.

While the company has focused on reducing jobs in recent years, the new hiring surge reflects Salesforce's intention to capitalize on on the "amazing momentum" generated by Agentforce, Benioff told the outlet.

Agentforce enables companies to deploy AI agents that make decisions and execute tasks without human oversight. Unlike traditional chatbots, these agents are said to be able to independently qualify leads, resolve customer cases and optimize marketing, triggered by data changes or business rules. Companies such as OpenTable and Saks are already using Agentforce in their operations.

Salesforce's AI strategy aligns with its ongoing cost-control measures, including job reductions over the past two years. The company is also investing $50 million in its Trailhead learning platform, expanding AI training to address a growing skills gap.

Originally published by Latin Times.