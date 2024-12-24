The Food and Drug Administration of America (FDA) has upgraded the risk level of Salmonella infection linked to the recall of hundreds of thousands of eggs sold at Costco to high.

About 108,000 cartons of Handsome Brook Farm eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised label were held under the scanner "a reasonable probability" that a recalled product "will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," reported USA Today.

"The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were packaged and distributed in retail packaging," Handsome Brook Farm said in a recall statement.

What eggs were recalled, and what is the expiration date of the eggs subject to recall?

Only 24-count containers of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised eggs bearing the UPC 9661910680 are subject to recall. To qualify for the recall, the cartons must also have the Julian code 327 and a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025. The recall only applies to eggs that have these precise indications on them.

Thankfully, no disease cases had been reported when the recall was first announced on Nov. 27.

Customers are urged to discard the recalled eggs right away and get a refund from their neighborhood Costco, New York Post reported.

The highest alert level status of the scenario led authorities to issue alerts that even at the slightest appearance of symptoms like fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, people must see a medic.

Serious salmonella poisoning can have disastrous effects and may harm important organs like the heart, brain, and spinal cord. Thankfully, there have been no reports of salmonella sickness linked to the recalled eggs as of Monday.

The recalled eggs were sold at Costco stores in the following Southern states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

What is Salmonella?

The symptoms of salmonella, a bacterial infection, usually appear 6 hours to 6 days after infection and continue for 4–7 days. The illness can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains. Serious salmonella infections are more likely to occur in some people, such as young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. This highlights the significance of being vigilant and taking preventative measures to reduce the risk.

The recall of eggs comes after Frito-Law, the PepsiCo subsidiary that makes potato chips, announced a voluntary recall of 13-ounce bags of its Lay's Classic Potato Chips over fears they may contain "undeclared milk," which can pose a life-threatening allergic reaction risk to its customers.