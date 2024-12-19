The Food and Drug Administration has just announced a recall of a limited number of the all-time favorite Lay's Potato chips due to an undeclared allergen.

The FDA released the announcement of Frito-Lay recalling a certain number of the Lay's Classic Potato Chips, particularly the 13 oz. bags due to the possibility that they may contain undeclared allergen in the form of milk. The company issued the recall following a consumer contact.

Since the issue concerns an allergen, what is sought to be avoided is the risk associated with its consumption by people who are allergic or have any sensitivities towards milk. This could lead to serious health risks, some of which may be life threatening, when the product is consumed.

The recalled products were distributed in a number of stores in Oregon and Washington and as early as Nov. 3, 2024, the products may have already been purchased by customers.

Those who may have purchased the product at the stores in Oregon and Washington can check the code date and manufacturing code of the potato chips concerned. These must have both "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 11 Feb 2025 and the manufacturing code could either be 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

Frito-Lay is not the first company to recall certain products due to undeclared milk allergens. In March, Electric City Sweets from Pennsylvania recalled 1,644 Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars because of "undeclared milk in the ingredient statement and allergen statement."

In the statement released by the FDA on the aforementioned recall, it stated that "The milk-containing product was distributed in packaging identified with the allergen on the front panel display however it did not reveal the presence of milk in the ingredient list as required." At the time, only two lots were impacted by the recall, Fox Business noted.

Last month, more than 79,000 pounds of Costco Kirkland Signature butter were recalled as well. The basis was that the packaging may not have indicated a disclaimer about milk, Fox Business reported.

The FDA noted that the products may have "list cream, but may be missing the Contains Milk statement." The products in question were 46,800 pounds of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter and 32,400 pounds of Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter.

The agency also noted that the distribution of around 2,100 cases of butter have been made in Texas.

The FDA noted that under the law, companies need to label their food products that contain ingredients like milk, fish, eggs, tree nuts, shellfish, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame.