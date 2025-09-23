Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler said Tuesday that he expects President Donald Trump's planned appearance later this week at the Ryder Cup to boost the United States squad.

The Americans will face holders Europe at the Bethpage Black course in the biennial golf showdown only days after a memorial service for young Republican leader Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot earlier this month.

"It has been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that has been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us," Scheffler said on Tuesday.

"We're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd and we're ready to get this tournament started."

Trump, a well-known golf fan, is scheduled to appear during the first day of competition on Friday, although exactly when is uncertain.

US captain Keegan Bradley evaded the question when asked if Trump might speak to the US squad for a motivational boost.

"I think President Trump is a pretty busy guy. I'm just thrilled he's going to be here," Bradley said, adding he looked forward to seeing the president on the sidelines at the opening tee.

"This first tee at Bethpage is going to be a sporting event to remember across any sport, and then you add on the President of the United States standing there, I really think it's going to be something that everyone will remember forever."

Scheffler noted that Trump had called to congratulate him after past triumphs.

"I don't think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I'm sure if things go well, we'll hear from him this week," Scheffler said.

The top-ranked player on the PGA Tour said he personally did not have plans to meet with Trump.

From his past interactions with Trump, Scheffler praised the president as a skilled confidence booster.

"He's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of feeding confidence into everybody around him," Scheffler said.

Trump, he said, "treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect" -- whether that's a caddie, club president, or even the person serving lunch."

US golfer Patrick Cantlay said Trump's impact on the typically raucous golf course atmosphere "should be great."

Two-time major winner Xander Schauffele looks forward to singing Europe fans and "U-S-A" chants at the first tee Friday.

"The fans are what make this event special," he said. "Whether it's everyone singing their songs, sort of like pub drinking songs in Europe, or the sort of heavy U-S-A chants we get here, I love all of it."

Bradley said Trump's attention would not serve as a distraction for his squad, which features 12 players ranked in the world's top 23.

"I'm deeply honored," Bradley said. "Having the President there to support you is something that's just absolutely incredible."

Europe captain Luke Donald of England agreed.

"Any time a sitting president wants to come to an event, it just shows how big the Ryder Cup is," Donald said.

"You see it... as a mark of respect that a sitting president wants to support an event when he has a very busy schedule. To find time for that shows something."

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas knows New York fans are a tough crowd, with or without Trump.

"They expect us to play well and if we don't, they're going to be upset with us," Thomas said. "I'm happy to have them on my side, that's for sure."