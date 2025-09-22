India got a massive six wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match on 21 September and this followed them decimating Pakistan in a match in this very tournament just a few days ago. However, this match became controversial due to the gestures from Pakistani players that were widely regarded as vile and disgusting by many fans. This has reignited political tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan's Allegedly Shameful Gestures Generate Outrage

The real story was not about the cricket though as during the match, it all started when Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan made a gesture by mimicking the action of firing an assault rifle after reaching his half century. This act was widely seen as disgusting, shameful, insensitive and provocative by a lot of fans, especially given the current political issues between the two countries.

Pakistani cricketer Sahibzada Farhan mimicked an AK-47 with his bat during a match against India. This isn’t just a gesture — it reflects a deeper problem.



From military generals to actors, doctors to cricketers, radical jihadist symbolism is ingrained in Pakistan’s psyche.… pic.twitter.com/0GsWBKqkfk — Zahack Tanvir — ضحاك تنوير (@ZahackTanvir) September 21, 2025

Another Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf further ignited the controversy by making a "6-0" hand gesture and mimicking a fighter jet motion in response to calls from Indian fans. These actions were interpreted by several people as a political jibe alluding to Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation successfully carried out by the Indian government in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in India.

WATCH: Harris Rauf was instigating Indian fans during the India vs Pakistan match



He was gesturing with his hands that planes have crashed.



This disgusting and incompetent player was also chanting 6-0 during practice sessions. pic.twitter.com/zhwQGhYHEZ — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 21, 2025

India's Classy Response Despite Provocation

Despite the allegedly shameful gestures by Pakistan, India clearly maintained class and composure both on and off the field as is their usual standard. Pakistan's gestures were in vain as India yet again crushed them in defeat after the Pakistan team failed to put up a strong total on the board. Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav spoke about the importance of sportsmanship and hilariously downplayed the rivalry with Pakistan in a witty quip, stating that a true rivalry requires a balanced win and loss record, and that's not the case with Pakistan as they have lost to India consistently.

The Indian team's focus remained on the game throughout, and they refrained from engaging in any classless retaliatory actions towards Pakistan's allegedly insensitive gestures. The fans saw Pakistan's allegedly vile gestures not as much as an insult to India especially given India's cool response, rather they might have seen it as Pakistan's own frustration and failure bubbling up in the wrong way.

Stats Back Up India's Claim

The captain of the Indian team was spot on with his response as India's dominance over Pakistan in recent matches underscores the shift in the competitive balance if there is any left at all. With this victory, India improved their T20I head to-l head record against Pakistan to 11 wins, 3 losses and 1 tie. This stat reflects India's consistent dominance and ever growing superiority over Pakistan on the pitch.

The Political Backdrop Against This Match

The reason emotions flared was more than about the cricket. This match took place against the backdrop of political tensions following a military conflict in May 2025. These strained relations were clearly on display in the lack of handshakes between players and captains during the toss and after the match, a trend that India started in the previous match. The no handshake gesture started by India seems to be a refusal to respect Pakistan in any way on the field. This allegedly signalled that respect is not given, it's earned. And it seems like in India and many fans' eyes, Pakistan hasn't earned it. And this is followed by a lot of fans demanding that India shouldn't even face Pakistan.

India's Path Ahead

India's victory not only boosted their position in the Asia Cup but also reinforced their status as a ruling force in international cricket especially over Pakistan. As the tournament goes on, India's focus remains on the game, with them aiming to perform at their best amidst the prevailing political tensions and with fans hoping that there are no more alleged classless gestures from Pakistan and the focus remaining on cricket alone.

Originally published on IBTimes UK