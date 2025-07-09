Seek Coaching LLC has officially launched a new corporate service package aimed at addressing one of today's most pressing business challenges: employee retention. Renowned speaker, author, and founder of Seek Coaching, Marie C. Zoutomou-Quintanilla, provides organizations with customized keynote experiences and employee engagement programs designed to foster resilience, boost morale, and reduce turnover while building a people-first culture rooted in empathy and purpose.

As retention rates continue to decline across the U.S., companies are beginning to understand that supporting employees as whole individuals, not just as workers, is no longer optional, but essential. The traditional response of offering benefits and surface-level perks is falling short. Marie's new corporate package bridges that gap, offering businesses a compelling, emotionally resonant approach to team engagement that directly addresses both workplace and personal challenges.

Through this service, Marie brings her deeply personal story to organizational stages, sharing how she overcame stage 3 cancer, job loss, and personal hardship during her MBA studies, only to rise again as an author, a TEDx speaker, and an advocate for workplace compassion. Her keynote presentations, whether given directly to small teams or huge audiences at global conferences, are infused with her signature four core values: faith, a positive attitude, love for self and others, and the power of visualizing a better future.

"I created this package not just to help businesses grow," Marie shares, "but to help their people grow. Because when people feel seen, valued, and celebrated, they stay, and when they stay, businesses thrive."

Her method is based on personal experience and professional insight. Marie's latest book, Leading With Love, offers a powerful perspective from both sides of the corporate world, employee and leadership, highlighting the urgent need for organizations to see employees not as replaceable assets, but as human beings navigating personal battles.

The corporate support package includes flexible three- to six-month (as needed) engagement options, designed to be accessible to organizations of all sizes. From keynote speeches to employee and leadership workshops, Marie's approach encourages empathy-driven leadership and fosters a culture where individuals feel connected to their company's mission.

Her transition into the corporate space is also part of a larger vision. Marie is on a mission to reach 6 million souls in 2025, using her voice to educate, uplift, and heal. "The stage is my platform," she says. "But the transformation happens in the hearts of those who hear my story."

Marie's influence has already reached thousands through her TEDx talk, community advocacy, and wellness education with the American Cancer Society, where she has volunteered for over 13 years. She has collaborated with global organizations and is now offering companies a unique opportunity: to be part of something bigger.

In an added layer of impact, 3% of every corporate engagement fee will be donated directly to the American Cancer Society in support of cancer research and awareness, a cause that's deeply personal to Marie.

"Hiring me is not just an investment in your team," she says. "It's an investment in personal growth, and in the kind of workplace culture people are proud to belong to."