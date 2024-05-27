Entrepreneurial nature reveals itself slowly to some people, subtly hinting at a more prosperous and creative future. To others, that path is crystal clear. For Josh Haupt, the journey consisted of many ventures, all of which culminated into Artsy—an innovative fusion of cannabis, art, quality, and vibrant culture.

His first venture as co-founder of Tall-T Productions, a clothing company that services the ski and snowboard market, gave him the means to go on to found Super Farm, one of the first and largest cannabis producing recreational gardens in Colorado. With the knowledge gained, he realized there was a hole in the market, inspiring him to write Three a Light, a lavishly illustrated guide that opens a new dimension of possibilities for growers. "There wasn't any information out there about how to grow cannabis from seed to flower, and I was passionate about sharing this knowledge to better the industry" says Josh.

With Three a Light, came his next venture, Success Nutrients, which was a very specific plant feeding regime to support the cultivation methods within the book. Shortly after, both Three a Light and Success Nutrients were acquired by Medicine Man Technologies (a leading cannabis consulting firm) for roughly $12 million in a stock acquisition, which then brought Josh on to the board of directors and made him a key officer in the company. While there, he supported Medicine Man in the design and deployment of over 2 million square feet of indoor grow space around the world, including Germany, South Africa, Israel, Canada and South America. As COO, Josh wore many hats, from product development to investor relations, he had his hands in all areas of the business and was essentially the face of the company until it developed into Schwazze. When the main focus became retail, Josh left the company to further his expertise within cultivation, founding Artsy.

The inspiration behind Artsy was born from Josh's experience from the book he authored and the companies he ran over the prior decade. "Nobody was building the customer experience that I wanted to achieve. There were very few flower brands in the space looking to service the top-shelf sector of the industry," states Josh. Artsy provides exactly that – top-quality cannabis that is consistently breathtaking from the packaging to the actual products, and it is now a top three flower brand in the state of Colorado.

At Artsy Cannabis, quality and attention to detail are paramount. They offer merchandise and products that support the art and cannabis community. "Brands should offer a consistent customer experience no matter what industry they're in. We go beyond that, by making the packaging a work of art as well as the product within," says Josh.

A trusted destination for cannabis lovers who appreciate unique art and a collector-like experience, Artsy remains a beacon of quality, trust, and culture amidst a chaotic market often driven by money.

Looking into the future, Josh is dedicated to always learning from the tough times the cannabis market has recently endured. He continues to encourage research into the medical benefits of all plants. "I believe many natural solutions are overlooked in Western medicine, and I'm glad to be a part of a more holistic future," he shares.