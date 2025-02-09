Ireland stayed on course for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title with a 32-18 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Ireland's 11th straight victory over Scotland means they are the only team left in this year's Six Nations with a chance of completing the coveted Grand Slam.

But this latest win was overshadowed by a first-half clash of heads between Scotland co-captain Finn Russell and team-mate Darcy Graham that took both backs out of the game.

By that stage, and not for the first time in this fixture, Ireland's pack had established dominance as the visitors surged into a 17-0 lead.

Scotland rallied either side of half-time to reduce Ireland's advantage to 17-11.

But further Ireland tries from wing James Lowe and replacement Jack Conan put the result beyond doubt. The 21-year-old fly-half Sam Prendergast, shaky in an opening 27-22 win over England in Dublin, justified the faith of interim coach Simon Easterby with a man-of-the-match display.

"We put so much pressure on," Prendergast told the BBC. "It wasn't perfect from us but it was better than last week."

Ireland captain Caelan Doris, who scored one of his side's four tries, added: "We spoke about starting fast as Scotland are a dangerous team. We did that well."

Defeat left Scotland, who launched their Six Nations by beating Italy 31-19 in Edinburgh, still looking for their first win over Ireland since a 27-22 success at Murrayfield in 2017.

Ireland's early forward pressure was rewarded when Prendergast's cut-out pass found unmarked wing Calvin Nash, only included after Mack Hansen withdrew with injury on Saturday, for an eighth-minute try.

Prendergast then made light of a tough conversion at gloomy and rainswept Murrayfield.

Scotland, went a man down in the 14th minute when Duhan van der Merwe was shown a yellow card for an off-the-ball challenge near the line on opposing wing Nash. But there was no penalty try as the ball had gone dead.

Scotland faced more back-line disruption in the 22nd minute when Russell and Graham clashed heads as they tried to tackle Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

Fly-half Russell, the Scots' key playmaker, walked off the field for a head injury assessment and Graham, after prolonged on-field attention, was placed on a stretcher and exited on a medical cart.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend had selected just two backs -- James Dobie and Stafford McDowall -- on his eight-strong bench and Russell's absence saw centre Tom Jordan deputise at No 10.

Van der Merwe was still in the sin-bin when Prendergast's 24th-minute penalty made it 10-0 to Ireland.

With Scotland still trying to regroup, No 8 Doris powered over for a 32nd-minute converted try.

But Scotland's record try-scorer Van der Merwe gave the hosts renewed hope when he dived in at the corner for a spectacular score on the stroke of half-time.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn, pressed into goalkicking duties in Russell's absence, could not convert and Ireland led 17-5 at the break.

Kinghorn, however, kicked two penalties early in the second half to reduce Ireland's advantage to six points.

Toulouse star Kinghorn then burst clear after a fine handling move before being brought down by a cover-tackle.

But that was as close as Scotland got with Lowe bouncing off tackles, after good distribution by Prendergast, and shaking off Kinghorn for a 54th-minute try.

Replacement back-row Conan put the result beyond doubt on the hour, moments after taking the field, when he powered over for a close-range try.

Prendergast was off target this occasion but it scarcely mattered with Ireland well ahead at 29-11.

His penalty added to the hosts woes, with Scotland scrum-half Ben White's converted try too little too late for the Dark Blues.

jdg/pb

jdg