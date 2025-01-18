In Spain, a ski lift collapsed, injuring at least 30 people, with nine critically hurt, and leaving about 80 others stranded mid-air, sparking a major rescue operation.

The accident happened on The Astún ski resort, located near the Spanish-French border in the Pyrenees, is a popular winter destination, particularly for Spanish skiers.

While ski lift accidents are rare, they are often the result of mechanical failures, weather conditions, or inadequate maintenance.

Witnesses reported that a cable appeared to "come loose," causing chairs to jolt violently and eject passengers, Sky News reported.

Rescue operations involving emergency teams, including helicopters and ambulances, worked to free the stranded skiers and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

Images from the scene show people lying on the snow beneath the chairlift, while others remain suspended 15 meters above ground.

Authorities, including Spain's Guardia Civil and the Red Cross, have mobilized resources to manage the situation. Officials are investigating the cause of the accident, with no immediate comment from the resort's management.

