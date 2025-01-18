President-elect Donald Trump sparked widespread mockery online after misspelling the name of his nominee for deputy secretary of education, referring to Penny Schwinn as "Peggy" in a Truth Social post.

Trump's nomination of Schwinn, a former Tennessee Commissioner of Education with a strong track record in school reform, was intended to highlight his administration's commitment to education.

However, his repeated history of misnaming individuals, including prominent political figures and even himself, has often drawn public ridicule.

He’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Trump messes up Penny Schwinn’s big announcement, repeatedly calling her “Peggy”. Does he even know these people? pic.twitter.com/beqbWmPg6G — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2025

The incident is the latest in a string of name-related gaffes that have occurred throughout his political career.

The announcement, which praised Schwinn's accomplishments in education and her belief in school choice, remained live on Truth Social, with the "Peggy" error uncorrected until Saturday morning, when it was reposted with Schwinn's name spelled correctly.

Social media users were quick to pounce on the president-elect's mistake, questioning whether Trump even knows the individuals he nominates. Critics pointed out that such blunders undermine the seriousness of his decision-making process.

"Yea, he also thinks he's married to Melanie," one user wrote on X.

"It's gonna be a long 4 years," another X user added.

Schwinn's nomination is expected to proceed through the confirmation process.

Originally published by Latin Times