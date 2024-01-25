In an appalling incident that raises concerns about political violence in South Korea, governing party lawmaker Bae Hyunjin was attacked Thursday in Seoul. The unidentified assaulter struck her head with a rock-like object and she had to be hospitalized right after. This happened just weeks after the stabbing of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung in Busan, further intensifying country's polarized politics.

The attack took place in the Apgujeong district of Seoul and a suspect was arrested shortly after at the scene by the police. A disturbing scene was captured by security camera as the assailant approached Bae inside a building and tried to initiate a conversation moments before the violent assault. However, Bae managed to fend off the assailant waving her arms and another individual intervened to stall the assault.

Bae, a former television news presenter, was elected in 2020 and is a close confidante of the current President Yoon Suk Yeol. As the motive behind the attack remains unknown, the severity of the attack, while not fatal, includes lacerations and cuts to the head. South Korean media, cited from anonymous sources that the suspect may be as young as 15 years old.

Park Sukh Que, a neurosurgeon at the Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, updated everyone about Bae's condition and luckily, there is no sign of a concussion or internal bleeding. Park stated that the bleeding wasn't extreme, but Bae is having a headache and anxiety after the traumatic experience.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's office also released an official statement describing the attack as an "unacceptable incident that must be sternly investigated." The incident raises concerns about the security of lawmakers and the physical threats in this politically charged environment.

Political figures have strong opinions about these recent violent incidents targeting lawmakers. Thae Yong Ho, a lawmaker from Bae's conservative People Power Party, described the attack as an act of "terror" and a "serious challenge" to South Korea's democracy. In his Facebook post, Thae called for an end to the "politics of hate, anger, and violence." Han Dong-hoon, leader of the governing People Power Party, appealed for an in depth investigation into the incident and demanded stern punishment for the attacker.

While facing these challenges, South Korea is working towards reevaluating its political landscape and taking proactive measures to stop further acts of violence against its elected representatives. The nation watches closely as investigations unravel, hoping for justice and a strong commitment to cultivating a peaceful and democratic political environment.