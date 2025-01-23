Spirit Airlines is shaking up its in-flight policies with a new dress code unveiled Wednesday that could leave some passengers grounded for wearing "revealing" clothing or displaying "offensive" tattoos.

Under the updated terms of Spirit's Contract of Carriage, passengers are prohibited from wearing see-through outfits, exposing private parts, or displaying lewd, obscene, or offensive body art.

The budget carrier clarified that guests agree to these terms when booking their tickets, making adherence mandatory.

The policy comes after an October incident captured in a viral video, where two women accused Spirit Airlines of sexism after being removed from a flight for wearing crop tops.

"It's humiliating to be treated like a criminal just for wearing crop tops," Tara, one of the passengers, told the Daily Mail.

The airline has not commented publicly on whether this incident influenced the policy's timing.