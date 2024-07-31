Whenever someone talks about a proper gym set-up, the items listed are weights, digital-powered personal trainers, efficient gym accessories like jumping ropes and weight alternatives. But in reality, if we want to start with the proper materials for our gym activities, we should have an appropriate gym mat for more prolonged use. People need to realize this when doing gym activities because having a proper mat is essential to keep you in place and balanced at the same time.

Moreover, it is also worth noting that having a proper gym mat is essential to avoid slippery surfaces caused by sweat and drink spillage, which may pose hazards for anyone doing strenuous gym activities. Here's why getting a reliable yoga mat like the ProsourceFit Extra Thick Yoga and Pilates Mat is an excellent addition to a gym set-up and a significant part of the overall exercise routine.

To gauge the quality of the ProsourceFit Extra Thick Yoga and Pilates Mat, our team from IBT UK busted out yoga poses and exercise routines to test the durability and performance of this thick yoga mat for gym purposes. Here's the review:

Extra Thick for Extra Protection

Suppose there's one thing that you should ensure whenever you're doing constant exercise routines. In that case, your exercise surface should be grippy enough to support your weight and any other weights and accessories you may need during your routine. Hence, you need to check out some of the best yoga mats out there to accompany your regular exercise routine.

The ProsourceFit Extra Thick mat, with its 71 "L x 24" W and 1/2" thickness, is a durable addition to your gym set-up. Our testers at IBT UK found it to be 'fluffier, thicker, and softer than its competitors, making it a comfortable and long-lasting choice.'

Moreover, it is made of high-density foam, guaranteeing high performance during heavy workouts. And don't let that thickness fool you into something that may bring discomfort: the mat itself is highly comfortable to use thanks to the foam that combines durability and comfort in your constant gym routine.

Moisture-Resistant But Also Easy-to-Clean

There's no shame about breaking a sweat during your exercise routine. Still, it would help to be cautious whenever your yoga equipment gets slippery, as it can be the cause of gym-related accidents. Not keeping your mat clean and well-maintained can affect your safety and quality of practice the next time you roll it out.

Thankfully, the ProsourceFit Extra Thick yoga mat's overall build makes it a low-maintenance mat due to its moisture-resistant nature. In addition, its non-slip surface allows for more excellent stability. So, for instance, if you got a knee replacement over a year ago, you can be assured of the mat's stability. Its moisture-resistant nature will allow the mat to last longer as it resists moisture formed during constant exercise. Once you finish your exercise routine, the mat's overall quality makes it very easy to clean and doesn't necessarily tear easily.

Another bonus is the price point: the best exercise mat is reasonably priced at £25.99, considering its softness and ease of use.

Final Verdict

Adding a thick yoga mat like the ProsourceFit Extra Thick yoga mat to your exercise regimen enhances your workout and ensures your safety. The mat provides crucial support and padding, preventing injuries and maintaining a clean, sanitary environment.

Overall, the product features a sleek design and offers a comfortable experience, with a rating of 4 out of 5 from the IBT UK team in terms of features. Its softness and ease of use enhance its intended function.

If the product has any drawbacks, IBT UK testers believe the length can be improved to accommodate taller users. But at £25.99, the product is definitely worth trying.

The right gym mat can significantly improve your comfort and safety when stretching, yoga, or high-intensity interval training. Therefore, purchasing the best yoga mat from ProsourceFit is a good start to a fitness journey. ProsourceFit Extra Thick yoga mat is an excellent choice for such a need. You can also add up the Yoga Mat Sling for added portability when you want to bring your yoga mat anywhere for exercise.