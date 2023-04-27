KEY POINTS LA Knight has been steadily growing his resume under WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals advice he shared with the rising star

Knight has been tipped for a major push by July of this year

Pro wrestling fans are always on the lookout for the next big thing in the industry and it is no surprise that they have gravitated to LA Knight.

Better known as Eli Drake during his time in Impact Wrestling, Knight would spend about a year under their developmental territory of NXT before being brought up to the main roster as the villainous manager of "Knight Model Management," where he was paired up with Mace, Mansoor and Maxxin Dupri in mid-2022.

Knight, then carrying the ring name of Max Dupri, split from the group in September of that year to revert back to his NXT persona and has found great success despite losing his feud with Bray Wyatt.

Charismatic as they come, Knight has drawn favorable reactions from the crowd and has them responding to every call of his catchphrase, "Yeah!"

While he is yet to touch the main event picture, how he carries himself on-camera, in podcasts, and in the ring has also drawn the support of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In a recent interview, Austin revealed that he shared some advice with the 40-year-old star.

"I got a text message from him a while back, and I'm so bad about returning calls... But I did talk to him before that one text and I told him, 'Hey man, just make sure your cardio is supreme and go do you,'" Austin was quoted to have said.

"That guy can talk a blue streak, he's a great worker, he's got a good look, he's got a great energy. I think he's doing great. He can ascend to a higher level, and I think he will."

Fan support can only get a performer so far, but every little push is needed for a talent of Knight's caliber.

Knight has not been able to get a lot of wins on WWE TV since reverting back to his NXT gimmick, though it can be argued that he is well on his way to becoming a mid-to-high-card attraction.

His most recently televised match was against Xavier Woods on the April 14 episode of WWE SmackDown and though he lost that match, WWE did give him some form of protection as Woods only got the victory by way of a roll-up while holding Knight's tights.

Add in the fact that the crowd was giving him reactions, which every performer wants to hear regardless if it is a boo or a yes, is a positive sign that upper management needs to take note of.

The WWE draft will begin on tonight's episode of SmackDown and how it all plays out might determine how far his main roster run goes, with Knight even being tipped to win the Money in the Bank briefcase when the pay-per-view takes place on July 1 in London, England.

Knight can feud with names such as Drew McIntyre, Edge, Karrion Kross and Sheamus among many other vets between now and Money in the Bank to get him even more over just in time for the big pay-per-view.