Superlek knocked out Nabil Anane with ease in late June

"I rested for about a week before I went back to the gym," Superlek saYS

Muay Thai star Superlek Kiatmoo9 is stepping back into the ring with just three weeks of rest to his name as he takes on the dangerous Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 12 and he is more than happy to do it.

When asked about why he decided to take the fight on such short notice, Superlek had the following to say.

"I accepted an offer because I think it's good to train for the next fight right away while my body [is still] in a tiptop shape. I rested for about a week before I went back to the gym," he confidently stated.

Superlek's last foray inside the ring saw him take on the lanky Algerian Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last June 23, with the Thai star comfortably taking the win after a big body blow knockout late in round one.

The reigning ONE kickboxing flyweight king was then asked about his thoughts on fighting again with not much rest and the competitor in him came out.

"I'm not a picky person, I never turned down any opponent or opportunity that ONE offers to me. I just accept and train for the fight. If I don't have injuries, I'm ready to fight with everyone. I'm always ready for new challenges," he declared.

Khalilov, who started his ONE Championship career on a two-fight losing streak, has steadily found his footing within the promotion after knocking out Superlek's fellow countrymen in Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

Though Superlek was gunning for a fight with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty initially, the chance to showcase his talents to a global audience was an opportunity he could not turn down.

ONE Fight Night 12 was first going to be headlined by Roman Kryklia's defense of the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing title against Francesko Xhaja, but that bout was canceled after the latter suffered an injury.

That change allowed for Superlek's bout against Khalilov to be bumped up to main event status and the Buriram, Northeastern Thailand-born fighter is gleeful of the opportunity.

"Honestly, I'm overjoyed. I'm glad I can fight in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium once again. Moreover, I am honored to be part of ONE Fight Night, which will be broadcast around the world during U.S. primetime. That even motivates me to put on a great performance. I am grateful to Boss Chatri for having me to fight at ONE Fight Night 12 and also have me in the main event," Superlek later stated.

ONE Fight Night 12 takes place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 AM ET (Friday, July 14 at 8:00 PM ET in the U.S.).