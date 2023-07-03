KEY POINTS Superlek takes on Tagir Khalilov in a featherweight Muay Thai bout

Superlek has his eyes on Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai title

Roman Kryklia's title defense against Francesko Xhaja has been pulled following the latter's injury

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is going all in on his dream of becoming a two-division world champion within ONE Champion, and his next foray in the featherweight Muay Thai scene sees him facing Tagir Khalilov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12.

The Singapore-based combat sports promotion made the reveal via Instagram after the Thai star put in a massively successful effort at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

Squaring off against the humongous and lanky Nabil Anane of Algeria, Superlek was initially wary of the height and reach advantage that the 19-year-old brought inside the ring.

However, Superlek, 27, proved that his veteran experience was going to be too much for Anane as he closed the distance and won the bout with a meteoric body shot that shut down the youngster, earning the knockout victory with less than a minute remaining in round one.

Soon after, he called out British Muay Thai star and current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty in the hopes of avenging fellow countryman Nong-O Gaiyanghadao–whom Haggerty beat by knockout in April.

But before he gets his shot at history, Superlek will have to contend with Khalilov first.

With a record of 2-2 under ONE Championship, Khalilov's resume does not entirely point to his abilities inside the ring.

Khalilov made his promotional debut against Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: Firsts of Fury in February 2021.

While he was on the losing end of a split decision, Khalilov was able to stand toe-to-toe with the explosive striker and even landed some massive counters of his own.

"Samingpri" would again be on the losing end of a unanimous decision after taking on Denis Puric in October 2022, but bounced back with a TKO victory over Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi in December of that year and then a knockout win against Black Panther this past March.

The new main event was announced by the promotion after Roman Kryklia's defense of the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing title against Francesko Xhaja was shunted off the card after the latter was revealed to have suffered an undisclosed injury.

Initially revealed to be the show's headliner in late May, "Smile" was raring to have his shot at gold after an impressive split decision win against Andrei Stoica at ONE Fight Night 7.

ONE Fight Night 12 will be airing live from the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on July 15 (July 14 in the United States).