KEY POINTS John Lineker will be welcoming Kim Jae Woong to the bantamweight division

Both men are coming off losses in their last bouts inside the cage

Kim's punching power may take a hit as he goes down in weight

John Lineker is set to make his return to action in August, and it will come against Kim Jae Woong.

ONE Championship made the reveal via its Instagram, and their bout will take place on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans last saw "The Hands of Stone" in a losing effort against Fabricio Andrade this past February 25 as he sought to reclaim the ONE bantamweight championship that he was stripped of after missing weight ahead of their first clash in October 2022.

However, Lineker was certainly off his game as Andrade had his number from the get-go and despite landing a couple of big shots of his own, "Wonder Boy" was dealing out more damage than he can receive and the beatdown he received was too much which led to a fourth-round TKO.

Since then, not a peep was heard from Lineker or his camp and the No. 1-ranked bantamweight will now have to face The Fighting God" next.

Kim has had an extensive history of bouts under ONE Championship and has taken on the likes of Martin Nguyen, current ONE featherweight king Tang Kai during his march to the top of that division, and Filipino star and former ONE bantamweight titleholder Kevin Belingon.

Most recently, the South Korean knockout sensation suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Shoko Sato at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January, but it does not mean that Lineker can take him lightly.

In his four victories under the ONE Championship umbrella, his opponents felt his devastating power as three of them fell via knockout.

It should be noted at this point that the bout against Lineker will mark his debut in the bantamweight division–a place that Lineker has fought his entire ONE Championship career which may give him the advantage.

That would mean that Kim will be dropping 10 pounds to fight Lineker, and fans will only get to see whether the drop in weight will affect the punching power that he has become so known for in the featherweight division.

With both men coming off of losses in their recent performances, ONE Championship fans around the world will surely be treated to an all-out battle between two dangerous strikers in the hopes of returning to the win column.